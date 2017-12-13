Celebrations at Havant parkrun

Have your say

Craig Berryman finished first place on Saturday at Havant parkrun.

The Havant athlete is getting back into the swing of things after a bit of time out.

Tom Hoskinson running well at Havant parkrun. Picture: Keith Woodland

His time was 18min 49sec and it was his 50th parkrun. His personal best for the Havant event is 17.46.

Tom Hoskinson, who is in the junior 15 to 17 age group, had an excellent run as he finished in second position.

He achieved an impressive new course personal best time of 18.52.

Third to finish was City of Portsmouth runner Damon Howard who has been in excellent form recently (19.12).

Andrea Kerage was the first lady to finish as she recorded a time of 22.57.

Zoe Gill was the second female finisher as she ran 23.25 and third was Emma Brewin, of Portsmouth Joggers, in 23.44.

Terry Meredith completed his 100th parkrun on Saturday while Jonathan Daley ran his 50th.

June Williams, Hayley Smith, Tom Parker, Paul Hemming, Alexandra Wright and Kari Elliott all completed their first parkruns.

The team of volunteers supported 200 finishers for the 289th event.

Havant parkrun begins with a short lap around the lawns before two larger laps.

On Saturday, December 23 it will be a Santa parkrun at Havant.

People are encouraged to join in the fun and bring a Santa suit or other festive fancy dress.

Meanwhile, Barnaby Gray finished first on Saturday at Queen Elizabeth parkrun with his time of 19.13.

Second was Aaron Young in a new personal best time of 19.49 and third was Neil Martin in 19.57.

Karen Price finished first lady in 25.26 and second was Harrow junior runner Amelia Young in 25.55.

Tracey Wales, who represents Gosport Road Runners, finished third lady in 26.33 and it was her first trip to QE parkrun.

In total 65 people completed the 5k at QE.

The parkrun organisers will be hosting a special New Year’s Day parkrun and this starts at 10.30am.

This ensures those who wish to double up with another parkrun can do so with the Havant event starting at 9am and also Chichester on at 9am.

As always the parkrun will depend on the availability of volunteers.

It is usually the busiest event of the year for QE and is a great way to begin the year. To volunteer please let the organisers know as soon as possible so they can plan ahead.

For more information about how to take part in the parkrun and how to get involved by taking on a volunteer role see the website parkrun.org.uk/queenelizabeth/