Celebrations for Fareham parkrun century

It was the 100th Fareham parkrun on Saturday. Mike Carpenter finished first.

The Dacorum & Tring runner clocked a personal best time of 17min 35sec.

Alex Evans was second in 18.40 and also got a new PB.

Ela Stachow finished first lady as she was 15th overall in 21.03.

This was her fastest time at Fareham and it was her eighth parkrun in total.

Fareham had 226 finishers for their century celebration event.

Congratulations to Jon Isherwood, of Fareham Crusaders, who completed his 100th parkrun in the perfect way on Fareham’s 100th parkrun.

Junior runner Peter Evans finished fourth with a new personal best time of 19.39.

To celebrate the occasion of their 100th event Fareham had Apricot 100 cakes.

Peter Stewart finished in a time of 25.45 and he has completed an impressive total of 85 out of the 100 Fareham parkruns. Great dedication and great support for the event.

Visitors to Fareham parkrun are advised to park in Lysses car park.

The walk from the car park is less than five minutes from the start.

There is limited parking at Cams Mill pub and no parking on the drive way, verges or grass areas on the Cams estate.

Meanwhile, Tom Barnard powered to a new personal best time of 16.47 at Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun as he finished first in the 140th event.

The Bayside Tri club member has been really flying this year with some cracking multi-sport results.

He’s looking strong and getting ready for a good season ahead training with the Endurance Hub in Gosport.

Nikki Moxham finished first lady and was fifth overall out of 416 people to complete the popular seafront 5k.

Lucy Morgan completed her 100th parkrun and the 50 milestone club has three new members with Laura Cook, Col Cochrane and Carl Schafer reaching the milestone.

The next event this Saturday will be a very special parkrun with a fancy dress superhero theme and volunteer takeover from Fareham Crusaders.

Crusaders are a great community club and they recently had a fantastic turnout for their food bank charity run.

A good total of 285 people completed the 5k at Whiteley parkrun.

Steve Marcer finished in 17.52 and Philip Mackereth was second 18:41.

The leading lady was Nikki Roebuck at 20.16 and it was also her 100th parkrun.

Sarah Kingston was next as she ran 20.41 and then it was Leah Cove 23.04.

There were 29 new visitors to the Whiteley parkrun while there were 71 personal bests set.

