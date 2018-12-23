Century double for Havant parkrun Christmas special

Have your say

It was a superb century celebration at Havant parkrun to crown Saturday’s Christmas special in style.

Clare Eglin who runs for the Victory club completed her ton.

She is a regular at Havant having done 78 of her parkruns there.

Steve Holder also joined the 100 milestone club.

He has done Havant parkrun 62 times now.

Paul Mitchinson finished in first position and Jo Gilholm was the first female finisher.

This was event number 344 and in total 244 people took part.

They were supported by all the volunteers who made sure the parkrun ran smoothly and was a great festive celebration.

Timothy West, of Cardiff Triathletes, got a new personal best of 20.24.

Jennifer Carr and Hannah Carr completed their 50th parkruns.

Allison Eggelton also finished her half century and so did Andrew Meredith.

The 297th Queen Elizabeth parkrun saw 72 people completed the 5k at the country park.

There were 15 first timers.

The course is muddy during the winter months so it certainly provides a good challenge as well as the big hill and undulations.

Paul Stokoe finished in first position and got a new personal best.

Marie Pollitt was the first female finisher.

The event takes place in Queen Elizabeth Country Park, Gravel Hill, Horndean.

Queen Elizabeth parkrun will be holding special holiday events on Christmas Day and on New Year’s Day.

The Christmas Day event starts at 10am.

There will also be an extra Havant parkrun event on New Year’s Day.

Traditionally a lot of people do the double of Havant followed by Queen Elizabeth parkrun on the first day of the year.

It’s two fun muddy trail runs and is great fun.Both events have a superb atmosphere.

The Havant event on January 1 starts at 9am.

Then the Queen Elizabeth parkrun takes place at 10.30am.

For people who are working towards a particular milestone it adds the chance to get two bonus parkruns done on the day as well as the regular Saturday run.

James Baker led the way at Chichester parkrun on Saturday with a time of 16.55.

Ailbhe Barnes was the first female finisher (21.40) and 196 people completed the 5k at Oaklands Park.

The bonus Chichester parkrun events take place at 9am on Christmas Day and 10.30am on New Year’s Day.