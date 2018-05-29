Chant edges Cosgrove in Lakeside charge

Have your say

Adam Chant powered to first position at Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun and his time of 18min 21sec was only five seconds outside his course personal best.

Jhon Cosgrove is getting back in the groove after his marathon adventure and he finished in second position with 18.28.

The star duo will hopefully be pushing each on to the sub-18 times at Lakeside again during the summer.

Denmead’s Matthew Madill had a good run as he finished fourth with a personal best of 19.29.

Jo Payze was the first female finisher on Saturday as she completed the 5k in 21.47.

Second was Samantha Smith (22.16) and third was Tillie Johnston (22.21).

It was a good morning at Lakeside with 255 finishers and they were all able to do their parkrun thanks to the excellent volunteers.

Peter Daly, of Portsmouth Joggers, completed his 100th parkrun.

He’s done 65 of those at Lakeside and has a personal best there of 20.35.

Ian Hansell ran his 50th parkrun and 46 of those have been at Lakeside.

The course starts adjacent to the Lakeside North Harbour business complex.

William Bryan led the way at Southsea parkrun.

It was a strong run to get a new personal best of 16.32 and it was his fifth run at Southsea, he’s now 26 on the list of fastest finishers overall for the seafront course.

He has done 238 parkruns in total with the majority of those coming at Tonbridge (188).

His fastest overall time was at Cannon Hill, Birmingham with 15.34.

George Garratt had a storming run as he blasted his way under 19 minutes for the first time.

The Portsmouth Joggers ace clocked an impressive 18.52 for the 5k course.

Emma Jolley finished first lady and she was fifth overall with her time of 18.40.

Her City of Portsmouth club-mate Emma Montiel was next in 18.43.

Dan Bailey, who represents Southsea Octopush club, completed his 100th parkrun and 97 of those have been at Southsea parkrun.

Edward Fisher ran his 50th and Peter Rogers also joined the 50 milestone club.

In total 418 people completed the parkrun on Saturday and it was event number 245.

The course starts at Speaker’s Corner by Rocksby’s Restaurant.