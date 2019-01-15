City athletes add Stubbington 10k glory to cross-country medals

Have your say

Some fantastic times were posted as City of Portsmouth athletes shone in the Stubbington 10k on Sunday.

Jacob O’Hara was the first junior male in fourth place overall with a brilliant time of 32min 51sec. That was after his excellent county cross-country under-20 medal.

Katie Simister, 17, was the first junior female as she recorded a personal best of 39.36, also adding to an excellent cross-country race at Fairthorne Manor.

Mia Billins also ran very well and she was third junior female with a good time of 43.19.

Adam O’Hara ran strongly and was seventh in the VM40 category with a time of 35.35.

Emma Montiel finished second VF40 as she ran strongly to finish in 37.34.

Mark Hargreaves was fifth in the VM60 category as he ran 40.01.

City coach Vince Stamp regularly clocked some top times in the Stubbington 10k during his career and he was impressed with the results.

He said: ‘Katie Simister was really positive and she had to be.

‘She went through 5k seven seconds faster than her personal best and she got the 10k time she wanted, a sub-40.

‘It’s early in the year but it puts her second on the UK under-20 list for 10k and the girl who is number one did a 10k in France.

‘Jacob had a great run to finish fourth and get a fast time.

‘We had lots of really good runs. I’m chuffed for Adam O’Hara and Emma Montiel, they ran really well.

‘Mia Billins was making her 10k debut and she ran well, getting good strength work in.’

The next Hampshire Road Race League fixture is the Ryde 10 on February 03.