City athletes race to success

RHIANNON DUNLOP was thrilled to secure an excellent fourth-placed finish in the Hampshire Cross-Country Championships.

The City of Portsmouth athlete was only five seconds outside the medals as she raced very well in a good-quality field, while the team finished fifth.

And in the veteran women’s category they finished second team with Emma Jolley (fourth), Emma Montiel (sixth), Katie Carew-Robinson (18th) and Helen Lockyer (21st).

Toby Roe finished fourth in the under-20 men’s race.

Mark Hargreaves won the gold medal in the m60 age group.

City’s senior men were sixth team with James Teuten (35th), Lewis Banner (39th), Matthew Smith (44th), Robert Fryer (51st), Adam O’Hara (62nd) and Shaun Newton (73rd).