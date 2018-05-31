Griggs on Great form in national School Sprint final

Have your say

Ava Griggs sped to a superb second place in the Great School Sprint final in Manchester earlier this month.

The Springfield School talent clocked a personal best of 14.24sec in the national 100m contest screened live on BBC Sport.

East Cheshire’s Favour Joseph won the battle on Manchester’s Deansgate in a blistering time of 13.95 – also a lifetime best for the distance.

The Great School Sprint formed part of the Great CityGames, which was celebrating its 10th birthday this year and featured Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and former world 400m champion Bershawn Jackson among its winners.

Griggs, who competes for City of Portsmouth, earned a shot at the national crown with victory in one of four regional finals.

The 12-year-old clocked 7.31 to win the southern qualifier hosted at Portsmouth Tennis Centre in October.

Birmingham, Newcastle and Manchester hosted the other three city finals.

Portsmouth Grammar School’s Jakey Wood won the boys’ 100m final in 13.31, as reported by The News on Monday. Find out more about the Great School Sprint and Great CityGames at greatcitygames.org