Olympian takes judo session for anniversary

A COSHAM judo club is marking its quarter of a century anniversary by having an Olympian take a session.

Court Lane Judo Club, founded back in 1993, will be welcoming 2017 World bronze medallist Nekoda Smyth-Davis on Saturday, May 5.

The athlete represented Team GB at the 2016 Olympics, won a Commonwealth gold for England at the 2014 Glasgow Games and a bronze medal at the 2017 Budapest World Championships.

Nekoda’s session will run from 1-3pm and will include a meet and greet and photo opportunities after.

Nekoda, 25, recently scooped further medals at both the Paris and Dusseldorf Grand Prix events.

In addition, she has now been selected for this month’s European Championships.

Founder coaches Roger Spreadbury and Jill Brown will also be present.

Prior booking for the session is essential with priority given to currently active players.

Full details of how to register will be revealed soon.