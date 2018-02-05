Serena Vincent smashes British all-time record

Have your say

SERENA VINCENT continued her superb start to 2018 with a new British all-time record for the under-17 shot put.

On Sunday she produced the remarkable effort of 15.91m at the Brunel Jumps and Throws festival held in the Brunel University.

She threw a comfortable 14m-plus first round throw before producing an indoor personal best performance of 15.59m in the third round, but this was only the start of her success.

Her sixth round throw was something special, she knew it was big, but when the official called for a second referee the anticipation grew.

After verification the distance was registered at an enormous 15.91m.

That sixth round throw places the City of Portsmouth athlete at the top of the British under-17 indoor all-time rankings.

She smashed the previous record held by Adele Nicole of 15.64m, set in Växjö, Sweden in 2013.

In addition to topping the all-time rankings and setting a new personal best, the throw also passes the qualifying standard set by Great Britain for this year’s European Youth Championships in Gyor Hungary.

It has been quite some start to the season.

Gabby Jones, also coached by Andrew Vincent, produced yet another outstanding display on the day, throwing a PB of 10.48m which moves her up to 11th in the UK rankings, great for a first year under-15 athlete.