Dedicated Heather Cubbage earns national reward

Heather Cubbage showed her class with a superb senior success in the English Schools Championships.

The City of Portsmouth athlete returned to the stage from last year when she won the intermediate girls’ discus and earned an international vest.

Now in the senior age group she was again the dominant force (43.69m).

City coach Paul Farres praised her dedication.

He said: ‘These results do not come by chance. Heather is part of an athletic family, and her brother also competed in a national event, while her mother Claudia was part of the club’s SAL team.

‘This is a culmination of many years of hard training for Heather from under-13 right up to the under-20 age group of which she is now part.’

Meanwhile, Ellie Farrow produced a wonderful sprint finish to take second place in the intermediate girls’ 800m at the English Schools’ Championships.

The talented athlete who trains with coach Vince Stamp’s Invincibles swept past two rivals in the final stages of the race to move from fourth to second. Her hard work in training has paid off and she finished in 2min 10.48sec.

As reported in The News on Tuesday, she then went on to take a bronze medal running for England in the schools’ international 800m, crowning an outstanding set of results for her throughout this year when she has also won three county titles on the track.

Coach Vince Stamp is very pleased to see her getting the rewards for her hard work.

He said: ‘Ellie has worked hard over what has been a tough track season due to her exams.

‘So to get a medal at English Schools and make her international debut has been a bonus.’