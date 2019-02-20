Denmead Striders flying the flag for milestone celebrations at Havant parkrun

Have your say

A good turnout from Denmead Striders saw them produce some quick times at Havant parkrun on Saturday.

Club runners were flying with a new personal best recorded by Kirsty Aked who finished first lady.

She continued her fantastic form from the Ryde 10 race and other recent events this year.

Her time of 20min 14sec saw her smash her previous course best by more than a minute.

It was a great way to mark her 50th parkrun.

Lisa-Marie Peckover, of Denmead, celebrated her 100th parkrun on Saturday.

She was joined by many of her club-mates for the event.

Liz Steward, also of the Striders, finished second lady and she was close to her course best with a time of 21.32.

Third lady was Emsworth’s Marjorie Huet-Martin and she got her fastest Havant time of 21.35.

Victory’s Tom Hoskinson enjoyed the challenge of getting among the Denmead crew as he recorded an excellent new personal best for the course of 18.18.

Colin Robson and junior 11-to-14 runner Joe O’Brien both completed their century of parkruns as well.

It was the 353rd Havant parkrun and 270 people completed the course at Staunton Country Park.

Mark Lovibond and Kevin Menage both joined the 50 milestone club.

At Queen Elizabeth parkrun Grant Hopkins finished first in 19.33. It was his first run at QE and his 99th parkrun in total.

Sarah Hall finished first lady with a time of 22.07.

In total 106 people completed the course at the country park.

Tom Cooke got an impressive new personal best of 19.19 as he led the way at Chichester parkrun on Saturday.

The grassy course at Oaklands Park is tough at the moment after the recent wet weather.

Fay Cripps was the first female finisher (21.10)

It was event number 235 and 208 people completed the course.

Philippa Neathey finished her 100th parkrun.

Both Tony Hack and Logan Cooper joined the 50 milestone club.