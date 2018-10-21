Eilish McColgan’s pride after following in her mum’s footsteps by winning Great South Run 

Eilish McColgan told of her pride after following in her mum's footsteps and clinching Simply Health Great South Run glory.

The 27-year-old delivered an impressive performance on her Southsea bow to land the women’s crown in a time of 54mins 43secs.

Despite stepping up to the 10-mile trip for the first time, McColgan always looked comfortable throughout.

She pulled clear of long-time leader Steph Twell around the eight-mile mark and clinched victory in style.

McColgan’s mum, Liz, tasted Great South Run glory in 1995 and 1997.

The Scot felt stepping up to the unknown 10-mile distance was an advantage to her.

And she revealed it was a special feeling to win the same race as her mum.

McColgan told Channel 5: ‘I’m over the moon.

‘I was honestly so scared coming into this. It was so far out of my comfort zone.

‘I had no idea what to expect and that probably helped me.

Mum said don’t look at your watch, don't look at the clock or the splits, just be competitive and race.

‘I literally loved every minute of it.

‘My mum and dad would have been screaming at the TV. It means a lot, especially with my mum being a previous winner.

‘Even just to experience the race and race in the same roads she ran on is pretty special.

‘To win it, I can’t put into words what that means today.’