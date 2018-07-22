Ellie Farrow secures bronze medal for England

Have your say

Ellie Farrow earned a bronze medal on her England Schools’ international debut.

The super talented City of Portsmouth athlete was in brilliant form again to seal a place on the podium for the second week in a row at one of the major track & field events.

She built on her silver at the English Schools’ Championships in Birmingham as she raced well again to take the bronze in the 800m with a time of 2min 10.84sec.

Livingston’s Isla Calvert won the race in 2.09.51 and Stroud athlete Annie Testar, who won the English Schools’ title, was second in 2.09.86.

Fourth-place went to Sarah Coutts who ran 2.11.87 with eight athletes completing the race in the event at Grangemouth in Scotland.

It has been an amazing track season for Farrow. Her form has been consistent and she ran superbly in Birmingham at the English Schools’ Championships to earn her international vest.

The under-17 City athlete did the double at the Hampshire Championships early on in the season with 800 m and 1,500m wins.

She also won the Hampshire Schools’ 800m title, confirming her county dominance this summer .

Farrow was one of a number of City of Portsmouth athletes to medal at the English Schools’ Championships.

Under-20 thrower Heather Cubbage won the discus with 43.69m.

Jack Norton, who is also in the under-20 age group, won gold in the high jump with a clearance of 2.10m.

Tyler Pattinson and Elliott Evans both picked up silver medals.

It was an amazing year with 24 City of Portsmouth trained athletes competing at the English Schools’ Championships after qualifying with brilliant performances.

Meanwhile, the fourth race of the Lakeside 5k Series takes place on Wednesday night (7.15pm).

George King and Louise Damen won race three of the series last month .

Jane Harrop (W55), Helen Dean (W60) and Martin Williams (M55) have already wrapped up their age categories series wins.

There is still plenty to play for with a fur ther 31 prizes at stake.

The fifth and final race of the series takes place on Wednesda y, August 29.

All the races are hosted at Lakeside North Harbour, PO6 3EN and entries are taken on the night.