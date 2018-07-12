Fantastic City athletes set for English Schools

Have your say

A huge contingent from City of Portsmouth are heading to Birmingham for the English Schools Championships.

The ESAA National Championships take place in Birmingham this weekend. They are the fourth largest athletics event in the World, staged each year in some form since 1925.

Prior to 2004 this event rotated around cities of England, in fact Portsmouth hosted the championships themselves in 1968.

City of Portsmouth coach Paul Farres said: ‘This year the club has surpassed all previous years by a significant amount in the number of athletes selected.

‘Twenty four athletes from the City Portsmouth and surrounding schools have been selected. ‘The youngest is Gabriella Jones in her first championship while international Gaia Osborne and Bobbie Davies finish their superb schools athletic careers.

‘Back on this stage are Ellie Farrow, Saffron Moore, Hollie Thurgood, Madie Wilton, Maisie Grice, Elliott Evans. Jacob Nelson, Kameron Duxbury and Jack Norton.

‘First trips to the event will be for Holly Wilkinson, Sam Charig, Liam Crawley and Callum Taylor.

‘Also William Cubbage, Alfie Judd, Tyler Pattison have their first trips to the championships as well.

‘Experienced age group Internationals, Heather Cubbage (England schools), Lachlan Wellington (England under-20s and Great Britain), Cerys Thomas (Wales under-20s) and Serena Vincent (Great Britain under-18s) are selected.’

Meanwhile, senior athletes from the club will be on Southern Athletic League duty in Aldershot.