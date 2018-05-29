Gallery: Dave McClean enjoys Havant parkrun milestone celebration

Have your say

Dave McClean completed his 250th parkrun to join the milestone club in style on Saturday.

He has done 101 of his parkruns at Havant and has a personal best time there of 26.15.

The other parkruns he has done include Southsea, Portsmouth Lakeside, Chichester, Queen Elizabeth, Bognor, Whiteley, Rushmoor, Fareham, Alice Holt and Lee-on-the-Solent.

His fastest time overall for a parkrun is 24.47.

Dave McClean was joined by numerous parkrun friends and had a tremendous round of applause when it was announced he was participating in his 250th parkrun.

He did his first parkrun in January 2013 and hardly ever misses a run. He is always very encouraging to everyone taking part.

In total 274 people completed the excellent Staunton Country Park course.

Daniel Hoskinson, who is in the junior 15-to-17 age category, celebrated completing his 100th parkrun.

Alan Wiles did his 100th as well, while Wendy Low, of Clanfield Joggers, also reached the century.

Dan Palmer and Stephen Butler both completed their 50th parkruns.

Simon Gill finished first on Saturday with a time of 17.31.

First-timer Paddy Haynes was second in 17.59 with Paul Keating in third position (19.00).

Jackie Lloyd finished first lady as she ran a time of 21.14.

Next was Hannah Lowry in 22.05 and then Marjorie Huet (22.46).

Pictures from Havant parkrun are in The News on Wednesday and the Sports Mail on Sunday.

