Gallery: Great turnout for Southsea parkrun

It was the third biggest Southsea parkrun so far as 441 people completed the 5k on Saturday.

Dan Slayford got a new personal best for the course as he finished first in 17.38.

It was a strong showing from the University of Portsmouth athlete who was comfortably clear on the way back to the finish after the turn point.

Even though the wind made for a testing second half of the parkrun he managed to keep his pace going well and finished strongly.

Matthew Salt, who is a member of Dacorum & Tring, finished in second position while Daniel Cripps was fourth with a new personal best of 18.55.

Harriet Irving, of Waverley Harriers, also got a new best as she ran 19.48 to finish first lady.

Southsea parkrun volunteers. Picture: Keith Woodland

Michelle Cartwright, of Victory AC, finished second lady (21.02) and Hayley Newell was third (21.35).

Teresa Raggett completed her 100th parkrun.

Urszula Keder and Matt Irwin both joined the 50 club.

Southsea parkrun is on every Saturday at 9am.

The record turnout is 468 people.

Meanwhile, on Sunday Southsea’s Great Britain international athlete Alex Teuten visited Eastney junior parkrun.

