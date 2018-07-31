Gallery: Havant parkrun 323

Have your say

It was a superb morning as 241 people completed the 323rd Havant parkrun.

Lindsay Cooter and Jane Carpenter both achieved their century at Staunton Country Park on Saturday.

To see the full picture gallery click on the link at the top of the story or on the icon on the main image.

The 5k run is an undulating course around the country park and provides plenty of twists and turns as well as a steep downhill section to pick up the pace and a gradual increasing incline towards the end of the big loop which is done twice.

Run director Ian Jones gave the briefing before the 5k and the team of volunteers ensured everyone had an excellent time.

The first finisher was Robert Weekes with a time of 18min 25sec with Alex Newton second in 18.47 and Tom Hoskinson third in 18.59.

Victory’s Christine Riddington finished first lady as she completed the 5k in 22.03.

Second was Marjorie Huet-Martin as she finished in 22.20 and third was Joanne Stanford in 23.49.

The 5k is a great way to start the weekend and is on at 9am on Saturdays.

A good run from Christopher Peck saw him set a time of 17.30 as he finished first at Queen Elizabeth parkrun.

The first female finisher was Abby Quinn in 25.26 with Sarah Tyas second in 27.08 and Sara Rhimes finishing third in 27.22.

Marilyn Crocker, who is a member of the Victory club, completed her 100th parkrun and Megan Chapman finished her 50th.

In total 85 people did the 276th parkrun.

Benjamin Tyas ran well to finish second overall in 18.58 with Tom Irving third in 19.21.

The event is always friendly with a fun atmosphere and lots of encouragement from the volunteers.

It starts at 9am on Saturdays.