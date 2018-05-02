Gallery: Havant parkrun after the April showers

Have your say

After the recent rain it was a very muddy Havant parkrun on Saturday.

Despite the puddles around the course 29 people still managed to record new personal bests as 282 people completed the 5k at Staunton Country Park.

Seven people were taking part in parkrun for the first time and the Havant community welcomed 36 tourists, visiting from Bognor, Wycombe Rye, Brisbane, in Australia, and from New Zealand.

Junior parkrun athlete Eric Kerage joined the 10 club.

Ian Cooper joined the 50 club and junior runner Lottie Piper completed her 100th parkrun.

Alice Cox-Rusbridge was visiting from Chichester and she finished first female, completing the course in 21min 23sec.

The conditions would have been no problem for her given she has been running well for Chichester on the cross country circuit this winter.

Juliet Stallard finished next in 21.31 and then it was Havant regulars Andrea Kerage (23.00) and Victoria Gill (23.11).

This was the 310th Havant parkrun, the event started on June 16, 2012.

It’s a good fun course with some sections usually quite muddy around this time of year after the April showers.

The uphill section towards the finish of the bigger loop is enough to provide a good challenge while there is also a nice steep downhill to benefit runners looking to pick up a bit of time.

It is a good venue and after the parkrun people usually meet up for a coffee and a chat at the cafe in Staunton Country Park.

James Baker holds the course record with a time of 15.56.

Rebecca Moore has the female course record of 18.36.

The parkrun takes place on Saturdays at 9am and the volunteers always ensure it is a great event.

Meanwhile, at Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun the second birthday was celebrated in style with a super event 104.

Lots of people dressed in superhero outfits and it was a fun morning 5k.

Denmead Striders had a great turnout with many of the club runners joining up for a handicap style run with start times calculated by Paul Welch.

It was for the chairman Terry Aked, who was running as Strider man, to celebrate his stag party.

He cruised in with a time of 25min 58sec with all his club-mates, led by Julian Manning, following behind after making their way through the field from their staggered starts.

Ruud Jonkers, of Portsmouth Triathletes, finished first in a new personal best of 18.20.

Emma Montiel was the first female finisher.

It was also the second highest turnout for the parkrun with 342 people completing the 5k.

At Southsea parkrun it was a great 5k with 448 finishers for event 241 while all the volunteers made it a brilliant morning.

They welcomed 61 newcomers and a fantastic total of 72 personal bests were set.

Alice Hooley completed her 50th parkrun.

Adam Barlow finished with a quick time of 16.54, while Emma Jolley was first lady as she ran 18.34.

The event takes place at Southsea Esplanade starting at Speakers’ Corner near Rockbys restaurant and is on Saturdays at 9am.