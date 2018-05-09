Gallery: Holiday sunshine adds to Fareham parkrun fun

Have your say

Fareham parkrun provided a fantastic start to the bank holiday weekend.

The sunshine was very welcome and the course was looking great as the 252 finishers completed the course.

Brendan Tuttiett was the run director and his volunteer team ensured it was a great morning.

Congratulations to Vickie Barber who completed her 50th parkrun.

First finisher James Baker has been on a mission recently with his 5ks.

He won the Lakeside 5k race, then set a new course record at Lee-on-the-Solent.

The Fareham record was next in his sights but he just missed it on Saturday by eight seconds.

His time was 15min 55sec and it wasn’t quite a personal best for him either, he has run a time of 15.51 on the course previously.

Maybe there was a little too much sunshine and he could have done with slightly cooler weather.

It was a great week for personal best times along the course.

Maisie Grice, who is from Fareham and runs for Aldershot, Farnham & District, showed she is in top shape for the track season.

Her time of 19.11 was a new personal best for the course and she finished first female.

Lots of people were able to enjoy their fastest course time so far, while everyone received great support.

The out-and-back course provides plenty of opportunity to cheer others going in the opposite direction.

Margaret McGilp is a regular at Fareham with 78 parkruns there and lots of volunteering.

She has now received her 250 shirt and it was her 264th parkrun in total on Saturday.

Fareham parkrun is a great social event and many people in the Cams Mill pub after.