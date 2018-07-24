Gallery: Lachlan Wellington breaks Whiteley parkrun record by one second

Have your say

A fast show from Lachlan Wellington saw him break the Whiteley parkrun course record on Saturday.

The City of Portsmouth athlete set a new best time of 15min 59sec for the course at Whiteley Meadowside to beat the old record by one second.

He has a best overall parkrun time of 15.43 at Portsmouth Lakeside while in a tactical 5k race on the track earlier this season he ran 15.13.

There will be a lot more to come from the teenager who has run for Great Britain and England.

Southampton’s Richard Waldron finished second on Saturday with his time of 16.09 and third was Stubbington’s Chris Brobin who got a new Whiteley personal best of 17.31.

Chichester’s Rebecca Moore finished first lady as she ran a time of 18.07 making her the second fastest lady overall since Whiteley parkrun started.

In total 211 people completed the free timed 5k event on Saturday.

Stubbington’s Robert Spencer completed his 410th parkrun.

Jackie Smith joined the 50 milestone club.

At Fareham parkrun it was a big turnout for event number 123 with 244 finishers.

James Baker finished in first place with a fast time of 16.03.

Second was first timer Emil Pruden in 17.04 with City of Portsmouth’s Callum Crook setting a new personal best of 17.22 in third position.

Both Ian Frith and Kerry Brown completed their 50th parkruns.

Sarah Cessford, of Fareham Crusaders, finished first lady in 24.51, with Angela Bennett second in 24.55 and Sarah Moulding third in a new personal best of 25.08.

The Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun had 451 finishers. Jhon Cosgrove, of the Vegan Runners, led the charge as he ran the seafront course in 17.47.

Winchester’s Karen Hazlitt finished first lady as she recorded a time of 20.40 and it was her 252nd parkrun.

Vicky Toomey completed her 100th parkrun. Anne Hedges and Steve Beedle both joined the 50 milestone club.

Liam Dunne led the way at Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun with a time of 17.00 as a big turnout of 308 people did the 5k.

Amy Hurley Dugdale finished her 100th parkrun. Nicola Daly and Anthony Quinn both reached 50.

John Bennett ran his 100th parkrun on Saturday as he did the Havant event at Staunton Country Park.

Meanwhile at Queen Elizabeth parkrun 87 people completed the 275th event.