Gallery: Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun 149

Have your say

It was a foggy morning but that didn’t stop 429 people completing Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun on Saturday at Marine Parade East.

This was the 149th event and lots of runners were rewarded with personal bests, while the volunteers ensured lots of newcomers to parkrun were welcomed.

Neil Coulson ran 17min 56sec to lead the way with James Grove second (18.13) and Ben Whettingsteel third (18.34).

Nikki Moxham finished first lady (19.05) with Helen Oliver second (20.00) and Amie Morgan third (22.13).

Claire Deacon ran her 345th parkrun while Paul Roberts completed his century.

Maria Gibbs finished her 50th parkrun.

Lee parkrun takes place along the promenade and is a good out-and-back course.

It allows people to see their friends going in different directions and cheer each other on.

The course is flat and on a day when it is calm weather it is certainly a good route for getting 5k times down.

Everyone is very friendly and the volunteers always ensure people have a good time and are well supported around the course. The meeting and starting point is adjacent to the Skate Park, Lee-on-the-Solent promenade.

Suitable parking is available at the nearby Beach Road car park, and is currently free up to 10am.

Check out our gallery of great pics from Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun event 149.

Meanwhile, at Fareham parkrun 215 walkers, joggers and runners took part.

The wonderful team of volunteers ensured everyone had a great morning.

All the parkruns would not happen without volunteers and it is a great way for people to be part of the community and help others.

Kerry Brown helped out as tail walker and she enjoyed the event with lots of friendly faces and people grateful for the volunteers who were helping out.

Congratulations to Donna Harrison who completed her 50th parkrun.

Congratulations also to David Morley who completed his 50th parkrun.

The great course is a lovely scenic route along the east access trail.

Mark Chamberlain (18.00) led the way at Whiteley parkrun as 280 people finished the 54th event.

Rich McAleer finished in second place and got a new personal best time of 18.13.

Nikki Roebuck was the first female finisher (20.06). Hannah Molyneaux, of Stubbington, got a new personal best of 21.27.

Junior runners Rebekah Hobbs and Louisa Howells both reached 10 parkruns.