Gallery: Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun 99

Have your say

A good turnout and some great support from volunteers and the team of pacers helped make the 99th Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun a memorable one.

They had to use the alternative course due to some work going on at Lakeside North Harbour and it was a good number of finishers with 268 people completing the 5k.

This would have been event number 100 but the cancellation due to the snow meant it was the 99th.

City of Portsmouth runner Callum Crook finished first in 17min 29sec as he showed he had recovered well from some tough training during the week with Vince Stamp’s coaching group.

Adam Barlow, who was pushing young Rex in the pram, finished second in 18.08 and third was Adam Chant in 18.35.

The City of Portsmouth juniors were using the parkrun as a good training run and Holly Wilkinson set a new personal best time of 19.43 as she finished first female.

Samuel Colbourne ran 19.35 and Harrison Lee did 19.52.

Young William Campbell had a good run as well to get a personal best of 20.20.

Daisy Wilkinson finished second female and third was Tillie Johnston, of Denmead Striders who ran a new personal best of 22.01.

Poppy Edwards ran a personal best of 22.23 and Libby Evans had a good run as she did the parkrun for the first time, finishing in 22.41.

Employees of Pall Europe completed their couch to 5k graduation.

So for the 100th event Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun will be doing a black t-shirt theme with the parkrun 100 club tops.

Anyone who doesn’t have a 100 top can wear a normal black t-shirt.

The parkrun starts at 9am at Lakeside North Harbour.