Gallery: Queen Elizabeth parkrun celebrations

Have your say

Marie Appleton and Martin Wiles celebrated their wedding day with a parkrun party at Queen Elizabeth Country Park.

They were joined by a good crowd as 114 people finished the 5k.

To see the full picture gallery click on the link at the top of the story or on the icon on the main image.

The pre-run briefing was expertly done by Phil Henderson as he provided a fantastic order of service which everyone really enjoyed.

As well as the fantastic wedding celebrations QE welcomed nine first timers to parkrun with 20 tourists visiting QE for the first time.

A great total of 38 finishers achieved new personal bests.

As well as the wedding celebrations it was also Queen Elizabeth parkrun’s fifth anniversary event.

Marie is the event director and she finished alongside Martin as they completed the course together starting their big day off in style.

Kimberly McIndoe was running her 100th parkrun, while Simon King completed his 300th parkrun.

The first four runners all finished with personal bests.

James Hughes, of Fareham Crusaders, led the way with his excellent time of 17.59.

Second was Joe Peake in 18.57 with Emily Hutchinson third in 19.40.

She became the first female runner to go under 20 minutes, setting an excellent new course record and it was only her second appearance at the parkrun.

Simon Kolstoe got a personal best of 20.18 as he reached the finish in fourth.

Sarah Winstone, of Lordshill, finished second lady with a time of 21.38 and third was Livy Brady who ran a time of 24.53.

The course is good fun with some tough climbing and nice trails as well as fast downhill sections for picking up speed.