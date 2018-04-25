Gallery: Record-breaking Southsea parkrun in the sun

Have your say

With glorious weather on Saturday it was no surprise to the see the promenade packed for Southsea parkrun.

The superb new record total of 483 finishers beat the previous highest turnout of 473.

More sunshine throughout the summer will surely see the 500 mark be reached sooner rather than later as people are encouraged to take part and enjoy some fresh air on Saturday mornings.

It shows the importance of parkrun and the value of the great community built by each event.

Jack Ryan finished in first position with a time of 17min 12sec.

Emma Jolley had another good run as she finished first lady for the fourth week in a row.

Her time of 18.38 was just three seconds outside her time from the previous week of 18.35.

Susan Bryan completed her 302nd parkrun on Saturday, she had the biggest total of all the people taking part.

Paul Burrans and Mark Blay both joined the 50 club.

Baffins Fitclub had a good turnout again on Saturday with good personal bests for Catherine Redmond, Richard Frake, Kate Madden, Daniel Walton and Verity-Jane Walton.

Debbie Pentland was running alongside Vegan Runners duo Denyse King and Simon Jeffery as they enjoyed the parkrun.

There is always great support for all the runners at Southsea parkrun with the out-and-back course providing the opportunity to cheer those heading in the opposite direction.

The fast, flat course can be good for personal best times when the weather is suitable, although the breeze on the return leg often makes it a real battle to get back to the finish.

Meanwhile at Queen Elizabeth parkrun conditions were good for some fast times on Saturday and it was a big turnout with 101 finishers.

Event director Marie Appleton and her team of volunteers ensured everyone had a good morning.

Pete Collins led the way as he cruised around the fantastic course with a time of 19.12.

His personal best for the 5k at QE is 18.03 and he has finished first 19 times there.

Jhon Cosgrove finished in second place (20.25).

It’s an impressive return to quickly get back into the groove after his excellent marathon debut in Brighton when he ran 3hr 05min 58sec.

QE is his local parkrun and he got to run the 5k course with his dog Frenzal who particularly enjoyed the downhill sections but wasn’t so keen on the uphills.

Bethan Everson had a really strong run to finish first lady and she recorded a good time of 21.42. It was her first appearance and her 25th parkrun in total.

Daniel Marshman, of Portsmouth Triathletes, had a good run as well.

He set a new personal best at Queen Elizabeth parkrun of 24.01.

Jennifer Hodson ran her 296th parkrun.

And she got a course personal best with her time of 27.23.

The paths have dried out a lot after the recent sunshine and it is a great course to test speed on the downhills and boost the fitness on the long uphill section.

All parkruns need volunteers to ensure they can take place each week and QE is a great fun place to get involved and help out.