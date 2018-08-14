Gallery: Southsea parkrun 255

Have your say

Check out the full picture gallery from the 255th Southsea parkrun as 397 people complete the 5k along the seafront.

To see the full picture gallery click on the link at the top of the story or on the icon on the main image.

It was an excellent event with run director Kev Budd and his team of volunteers ensuring everyone was well supported and cheered to the finish.

Weather conditions were good with a nice morning and Baffins Fitclub had an excellent turnout.

Caroline Williams (33.18) and Laura Hyman (29.20) both set good new personal bests.

Jon Olsen ran his fastest time so far of 24.05 and Liam Bradshaw completed his fifth parkrun, setting his best of 29.13.

Paul Norris had a good run to finish in 22.45 and Cat Underwood had a superb morning as she got a new best of 26.42.

Cerys Walton, who is in the junior 11-to-14 age group beat her Southsea best as she ran 35.42.

Neil Kevern finished in first place with a time of 16.08 and Nick Edgington was second in 17.47.

Junior runner Daniel Cripps managed to equal his personal best of 18.00 as he took third place.

Emma Montiel was the first female finisher as she ran a fast time of 18.51 and was sixth overall.

Natalie Thompson, of Portsmouth Joggers, was second lady as she ran the 5k in 22.19, while Denmead’s Linda Taylor was third (22.37).

Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun held their 119th event and had 234 finishers.

Rhiannon Dunlop finished first lady in 19.10 while Matt Edmonds was first finisher in 17.18.

Tina Mathews completed her 50th parkrun.

Damon Howard led the way at Havant parkrun for their 325th event.

Jane Harrop was the first lady with a time of 20.29.

Darren Linington completed his 50th parkrun.

Jon Leigh ran his 100th parkrun at Whiteley and was just seven seconds off his personal best time.

Callum Crook led the way with 16.43 and Isabelle Hinkley was the first female finisher (19.09). It was event number 70 and 170 people finished.

Martin Stockley got a new personal best of 17.06 to lead the way at Fareham parkrun.

Adam Chant powered to second position (18.23).

City of Portsmouth’s Holly Wilkinson was the first female as she completed the 5k in 20.21 and her younger sister Daisy was second in 21.11.

There were 354 finishers for the 166th Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun. Andrew Graham and Rebecca Gough were the first male and female.

The 278th Queen Elizabeth parkrun had 79 finishers.