Gallery: Stokes Bay junior parkrun birthday

Have your say

An excellent first year for Stokes Bay junior parkrun was crowned in style with a marvellous celebration.

The weather was fantastic with sunshine and they had lots of cakes at the finish.

It was a superhero fancy dress theme for the 52nd event.

To see the full picture gallery click on the link at the top of the story or on the icon on the main image.

In total 102 happy juniors completed the parkrun as they enjoyed their 2k along the seafront at Stokes Bay in Gosport.

The event was made possible by 24 volunteers.

Henry Moran, of Gosport Road Runners, led the way as he ran the course in a time of 8min 05sec.

It was his 12th junior parkrun and his fastest time at Stokes Bay so far is 8.03. He is in the junior 11-to-14 age group.

Aidan Bones, who also runs for Gosport Road Runners, secured a new personal best of 8.08 as he finished second.

He has completed seven junior parkruns and is in the junior-10 category.

City of Portsmouth juniors finished first and second female and third and fourth overall.

Libby Evans completed the 2k with a time of 8.09 and Emily Lee ran the course in 8.34.

Shyloe Wilson has done 30 junior parkruns at Stokes Bay and she got a new personal best of 9.33 on Sunday.

Isobel Collingwood, in the junior 10 age category, finished her 61st junior parkrun.

It was her first one at Stokes Bay, while she has done 44 junior parkruns at Basingstoke.

Pearson Atkinson has completed 56 and he’s done 52 of those at Stokes Bay.

The junior parkrun in Gosport takes place on Sundays and it starts at 9am. It is for four to 14-year-olds.

Pictures from Stokes Bay junior parkrun are featured in Wednesday’s edition of The News.

Don’t miss The Sports Mail on Sunday as well for a picture special from the first birthday celebrations.

Toby Borrett led the way as 49 juniors completed the Eastney junior parkrun 2k at Bransbury Park.

He finished the course with a time of 7.42.

Lauren South was the first female as she got to the finish in 9.18.

Samuel Woodage, who is in the junior 10 category finished his 98th junior parkrun.

This was event number 165 for the parkrun which takes place on Sundays at 10am.

Harriet Burr finished her 126th junior parkrun in first place overall at Waterlooville junior parkrun as she recorded a time of 7.59.

Oliver Freemantle was second in 8.16, with Eddie Burr third as he ran 8.25.

It was the 134th junior parkrun in Jubilee Park, PO7 6AW with 54 finishers and 15 volunteers ensuring everyone had a good morning.

The event takes place on Sundays and starts at 9am.