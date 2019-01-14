Gallery: Stubbington 10k 2019

The Stubbington 10k race provided a fantastic spectacle of running on Sunday with more than 1,700 people completing the scenic course.

It’s a great event with lots of support from the marshals around the route.

The race was won by Winchester’s George King with Jen Elkins taking the ladies’ title.

Every year the race sells out well in advance and it is also part of the Hampshire Road Race League meaning many of the clubs are always well represented.

