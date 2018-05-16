Gallery: Volunteer milestone as Ellie brings parkrun cheer

Have your say

Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun had 277 finishers on Saturday.

The 106th event saw 29 first timers while 63 people recorded personal bests.

It was made possible by 23 volunteers, including seven-year-old Ellie Jeffrey who was volunteering for the 25th time.

Congratulations to John Webster, of Portsmouth Joggers, for achieving his 50th parkrun.

It was another really good event.

Jersey’s Sam Maher finished in first place with a very good time of 16.26 and it was his first visit to Lakeside.

Jacob O’Hara showed his good work in training is paying off as he took second place in 16.49.

His dad Adam O’Hara picked up a nice personal best of 17.45 as he finished third.

The City of Portsmouth runner has been benefiting from some good speed work in training.

Andy Turner, of Liss, also had a great run as he finished fourth with a personal best of 17.47.

Victory’s Jo Gilholm finished first lady (21.47).

Tillie Johnston was second (23.07) and Amy Gaunt, of Denmead Striders, got a new personal best for the course of 23.51.

At Southsea parkrun Nicola Jones completed her 50th parkrun and Steve Ware reached his century.

There were 60 first timers and 68 people record new personal bests in the 243rd Southsea parkrun event.

Dan Slayford, who is with the University of Portsmouth, had a good run to finish in first place (17.36).

While Jamie Ingrouille was second as he got a new personal best of 17.48.

Jennifer Cross completed her third parkrun and she got a new personal best of 19.23 to finish first lady.

It was another big turnout with 436 finishers on Saturday.

At Havant parkrun Simon Gill, of Tone Zone Runners, finished in first place with a time of 17.33.

It was the second week in a row he has finished first after running 17.40 the previous week.

In total 249 people completed the 5k and it was event number 312.

Chichester’s Jane Harrop was the first lady to finish (20.14).

Cathy Beresford ran her 50th parkrun.

The run starts beside the lawns, 200 metres from the main entrance to Staunton Country Park.

It is on compacted gravel paths and is undulating.

Daniel Hoskinson had an excellent run as he set a new personal best of 22.29.

Robert Langley, of Portsmouth Joggers, has been running strongly after a good London Marathon and he got a personal best of 23.03.

Adam Barlow led the way with a time of 17.09 at Fareham parkrun.

Second was Alex Evans who set a new personal best as he finished in 17.34.

Isabel Molyneux-O’Callaghan finished first lady with her time of 21.22.

Next was Lucy Smith in 22.35.

Fareham is a great course between the creek and the golf course. It’s lovely and the Cams Mill pub is a great place to meet after for a coffee or tea and a chat

In total 246 people completed the 5k course.

Bin Lin and Jia Lin both ran well to get new personal bests of 22.38 and 22.40 respectively.