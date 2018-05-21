Get set for brilliant Summer XC race

Have your say

The superb Portsmouth Joggers Summer XC race returns next month

It’s always a fun event with a brilliant atmosphere.

The Portsmouth Joggers' Summer XC race. Picture: Alan Dunk

The course of approximately five miles is great with some challenging climbs, especially one near the start but there’s a nice downhill to the finish.

And there will be lots of good support throughout from the excellent marshals.

There will be food and drink at the race headquarters with vegetarian options.

The race starts at 7.15pm on Wednesday, June 27 at Queen Elizabeth Country Park.

Entries can be made online via the Full On Sport website and more details are available on the Portsmouth Joggers website.

There will be age category prizes and spot prizes.

Parking will be in the Meadow Field.

Runners should arrive in good time to collect race numbers ahead of a prompt race start.

Denmead Striders always have a great turnout for the race.

They were in superb form last year with lots of runners high up in the standings.

Many of the area’s other running clubs will be well represented.

Gosport Road Runners Hatch Warren, Liss and Fareham Crusaders are usually among the clubs with good turnouts.

Jacob O’Hara won the race in 2017 with a fast time for the course of 29min 46sec.

Petersfield Tri’s Rachel Clay took the prize for first lady as she completed the race in 36.01.

Entries are progressing well for the 2018 edition after 298 people completed the event last summer.

Meanwhile another popular Portsmouth Joggers’ race the Purbrook Ladies 5 takes place on Sunday, June 10 at 10am. The popular event sold out more than a month in advance.

Previous winners include Eilidh Bell, of Chippenham Harriers, in 2017, Victory’s Jackie Lloyd in 2016, Eastleigh’s Hannah Howard in 2015, City of Portsmouth runner Emma Montiel in 2014 and Winchester’s Kathy Bailey in 2012 and 2013.