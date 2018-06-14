Gosport Golden Mile records could tumble again

Have your say

Race action continues with the popular Gosport Golden Mile event on Sunday.

It is a great, flat, fast mile race along the promenade there.

The Gosport Golden Mile race is back on Sunday. Picture: Neil Marshall

Alex Teuten is set to return in defence of his title and see if he can have a go at beating his own course record set last year of 4min 08sec.

Karrie Blake was the female winner in 2017 and also holds the ladies’ course record of 4.58.

As well as the senior mile race there is a junior mile and the Gosport Golden 5k.

It’s a fun event with amazing marshals who cheer and support everyone.

The event starts from 9.30am and it is based close to the Bayside Cabin Cafe, Stokes Bay Road, PO12 2QT.