Great fun at Stokes Bay junior parkrun

The cold weather did not stop the fun at Stokes Bay junior parkrun, in Gosport.

It was the 27th event and 20 juniors braved the tough, windy conditions.

Event director Paul Atkinson and the volunteers ensured everyone had fun.

Callum Reader was the first finisher and Emily Lee was first female finisher.

Stokes Bay junior parkrun, a 2k run for four to 14 year olds, is on every Sunday.

Paul Atkinson Event Director said that it was a close call to have the event on despite the difficult weather.

He said: ‘We almost cancelled the event due to the weather, I live close to the event, and went outside at 7am, it was very calm, no wind, no rain.

‘All the volunteers, our hi-vis heroes had arrived by 8.30am and we made the decision to give it a go, 20 hardy children turned up to run the event, and giggled and smiled as they were buffeted by the wind, the rain held off though.’

The event takes place at Stokes Bay Promenade, Pebble Beach, Stokes Bay Road, Gosport, PO12 2BL.