Great South Run 2018: Heavy delays on Portsmouth roads as thousands arrive for 10-mile event

There are heavy delays for drivers heading into Portsmouth this morning ahead of the Great South Run.

The M275 southbound is very slow from junction 1 (Tipner) as runners try to find somewhere to pack within the city.

Portsmouth City Council had said it would not be running a park and ride service from the motorway to the seafront, as had been in operation in previous years.

READ MORE: Live updates as thousands of runners arrive in Portsmouth for the Great South Run

According to Google Traffic there is heavy traffic down as far as the seafront, as drivers try to use the city centre roads to get to Southsea.

Some drivers have been using the Great South Run car park on Southsea Common, at a charge of £10 per vehicle.

There are delays in Portsmouth as drivers head towards Southsea for the Great South Run

READ MORE: Full timetable of start times for today’s Great South Run

Cars will be able to exit this car park from around 12.15pm, initially directed out to the west whilst roads to the east are still in use by runners.

Road closures are in place across Southsea, with the routes being reopened after all runners have passed by them this afternoon.

To see our list of alternative car parks in the Southsea area click here.