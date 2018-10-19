Great South Run 2018: Here’s the full list of celebrities taking part this year

Have your say

A number of famous faces will be taking part in the Great South Run in Portsmouth this weekend.

The annual series of runs will be taking place in the city on Saturday (October 20) and Sunday (October 21).

Episodes star Stephen Mangan is doing the Great South Run

With 10 miles, 5K, junior, mini and canine runs all taking place throughout the weekend.

Alongside the men and women competing to win the Great South Run and runners raising money for charity, there will be a group of familiar faces – as celebrities take part in the run.

Which celebrities are doing the Great South Run?

The GSR have revealed the full list of the celebs taking part in this year’s event, including stars from the small screen and soap operas.

Celebrities - including an Emmerdale star - will be taking place in Great South Run. Picture: Malcolm Wells

Here is the full list:

- Sarah Gomme – ITV presenter

- George Rainsford – actor

- Iwan Thomas – Former Olympic sprinter

Chris Chittell who plays Eric Pollard in soap opera Emmerdale is taking part in the Great South Run. Picture: Anna Gowthorpe/PA Wire

- Chris Chittell – Emmerdale actor

- Stephen Mangan – Episodes star

- Noah Huntley – actor

- Bertie Portal – actor

- Ruth Gibson – actor

- Matt Kennard – Doctors actor

- Matthew Chambers – Doctors actor

- Chris Villiers – actor

- Laura Aikman – actor

- Ray MacAllan – actor

- Katie Lyons – Green Wing actor

- John Conroy – actor

What is the Great South Run?

It is one of the biggest 10 mile runs in Europe, and has been running every year since 1990.

The Great South Run was first held in Southampton but moved to Portsmouth in 1991 where it has stayed ever since.

When is the Great South Run?

It will take place in the city across the weekend of Saturday, October 20 and Sunday, October 21.

With the 5 mile, canine, junior and mini runs taking place on October 20 – while the 10 mile run is on October 21.

What is the Great South Run Timetable?

The timetable for the 10 mile run is:

- 07:00 Car parking on Southsea Common and information point opens

- 07:30 Baggage room opens

- 09:00 Start assembly area open

- 10:15 Simplyhealth Great South Run elite women’s race start

- 10:35 Simplyhealth Great South Run elite men and ORANGE wave start

- 10:52 Simplyhealth Great South Run - WHITE wave

- 11:09 Simplyhealth Great South Run - GREEN wave