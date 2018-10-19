Great South Run 2018: Here’s the rule on running with headphones on

Have your say

Wearing headphones so that you can listen to music while running is common place in the 21st century.

So if you are taking place in the Great South Run next weekend, you might be wondering if you will be able to wear them when you take part.

Great South Run is next weekend.

The answer is yes – just make sure you are aware of your surroundings and any instructions from marshals/stewards.

What is the Great South Run?

It is one of the biggest 10 mile runs in Europe, and has been running every year since 1990.

The Great South Run was first held in Southampton but moved to Portsmouth in 1991 where it has stayed ever since.

When is the Great South Run?

It will take place in the city across the weekend of Saturday, October 20 and Sunday, October 21.

With the 5 mile, canine, junior and mini runs taking place on October 20 – while the 10 mile run is on October 21.

What is the Great South Run Timetable?

The timetable for the 10 mile run is:

- 07:00 Car parking on Southsea Common and information point opens

- 07:30 Baggage room opens

- 09:00 Start assembly area open

- 10:15 Simplyhealth Great South Run elite women’s race start

- 10:35 Simplyhealth Great South Run elite men and ORANGE wave start

- 10:52 Simplyhealth Great South Run - WHITE wave

- 11:09 Simplyhealth Great South Run - GREEN wave



