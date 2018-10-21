Great South Run 2018: Hovertravel cancels Isle of Wight-Portsmouth service due to a ‘technical issue’

Have your say

Hovercraft services between Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight have been suspended this morning because of a ‘technical issue’.

On its website Hovertravel said crossings had been stopped but did not give any more information.

Hovertravel's Solent Flyer. Picture: Sarah Standing

It said the next update on services would be due at 8.30am.

It comes as thousands of runners – including many from the Isle of Wight – arrive in Portsmouth for this year’s Great South Run.

About 20,000 runners are expected to take part, and Hovertravel announced yesterday it was adding an extra service to help those heading to the run.

Assembly areas for the Great South Run are opening from 9am, with the first runners starting at 10.15am.

For the latest updates check the Hovertravel website.