Great South Run 2018: Start times for the 10-mile event in Portsmouth today

The Great South Run is returning to Portsmouth today.

It is one of the biggest 10 mile runs in Europe, and has been running every year since 1990.

Great South Run is returning to Portsmouth

The Great South Run was first held in Southampton but moved to Portsmouth in 1991 where it has stayed ever since.

Read More: Lucy’s army of friends will take on Portsmouth’s Great South Run to help her walk again

Here is the timetable for this year’s Great South Run.

Great South Run 10 mile

The main event – the 10 mile run – will take place on Sunday, October 21 in Portsmouth.

7am – Car parking on Southsea Common and information point opens

7.30am – Baggage rooms opens

9am – Start assembly area opens

10.15am – Elite women’s race starts

10.20am – Fast-paced runners and ORANGE wave warm-up

10.35am – Elite men's race and ORANGE wave starts

10.38am – WHITE wave warm-up

10.48am – Start of WHITE wave

10.55am – GREEN wave warm-up

11.05am – Start of GREEN wave

Read More: Super-slimmer Becky from Gosport signs up to the Great South Run to mark weight loss

For more information go to the GSR website.