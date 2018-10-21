Great South Run 2018: Start times for the 10-mile event in Portsmouth today
The Great South Run is returning to Portsmouth today.
It is one of the biggest 10 mile runs in Europe, and has been running every year since 1990.
The Great South Run was first held in Southampton but moved to Portsmouth in 1991 where it has stayed ever since.
Read More: Lucy’s army of friends will take on Portsmouth’s Great South Run to help her walk again
Here is the timetable for this year’s Great South Run.
Great South Run 10 mile
The main event – the 10 mile run – will take place on Sunday, October 21 in Portsmouth.
7am – Car parking on Southsea Common and information point opens
7.30am – Baggage rooms opens
9am – Start assembly area opens
10.15am – Elite women’s race starts
10.20am – Fast-paced runners and ORANGE wave warm-up
10.35am – Elite men's race and ORANGE wave starts
10.38am – WHITE wave warm-up
10.48am – Start of WHITE wave
10.55am – GREEN wave warm-up
11.05am – Start of GREEN wave
Read More: Super-slimmer Becky from Gosport signs up to the Great South Run to mark weight loss
For more information go to the GSR website.