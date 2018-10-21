Great South Run 2018: Start times, route, parking, road closures, baggage and more

Have your say

Portsmouth will play host to the Great South Run once again this weekend.

Whether you are taking part in the various runs, going down to watch or just a resident of the city – there is a lot you need to know about the event.

Great South Run returns to Portsmouth today. Picture: Vernon Nash

We have rounded up all the key information you need to know about the Great South Run.

Here it is:

What is the Great South Run?

It is one of the biggest 10 mile runs in Europe, and has been running every year since 1990.

The Great South Run was first held in Southampton but moved to Portsmouth in 1991 where it has stayed ever since.

When is the Great South Run?

It will take place in the city across the weekend of Saturday, October 20 and Sunday, October 21.

With the 5 mile, canine, junior and mini runs taking place on October 20 – while the 10 mile run is on October 21.

What is the Great South Run Timetable?

The timetable for the 10 mile run is:

- 07:00 Car parking on Southsea Common and information point opens

- 07:30 Baggage room opens

- 09:00 Start assembly area open

- 10:15 Simplyhealth Great South Run elite women’s race start

- 10:35 Simplyhealth Great South Run elite men and ORANGE wave start

- 10:52 Simplyhealth Great South Run - WHITE wave

- 11:09 Simplyhealth Great South Run - GREEN wave

Where can you park during Great South Run?

If you wish to park as close as possible to event site, there is a temporary event car park on Southsea Common at a charge of £10 per vehicle.

Cars will be able to exit this car park from around 12.15pm, initially directed out to the west whilst roads to the east are still in use by runners.

Where does the Great South Run start?

This year’s Great South Run will start from South Parade in Portsmouth, with thousands of runners setting off along Clarence Esplanade.

Where does the Great South Run end?

After a 10 mile route through Portsmouth, passing landmarks such of the HMS Victory, the runners (or walkers) will finish back at Clarence Esplanade in Southsea.

Can you meet runners at the end of the Great South Run?

If one of your loved ones or friends are taking part in this year’s Great South Run – here’s what you need to know about meeting them.

Family and friends will be able to wait for runners as they exit the finish system.

Please arrange to meet in the family reunion area located on Castle Field.

Is there a baggage room?

If you are bringing baggage, such as a change of clothes, to the Great South Run this year – the baggage room is located in the Pyramid’s Centre on Clarence Esplanade and is open from 07:30 to 16:00.

Fill in your baggage label (tear off from your run number) before leaving the house.

Make sure your baggage label is secured to your bag.

Will there be road closures in Portsmouth during Great South Run?

There will be road closures in Southsea for the run.

Is the Great South Run on TV?

Channel 5 will be broadcasting the Great South Run 10 mile live between 10am and noon on October 21.

Can you run with headphones during Great South Run?

Yes you can, just make sure you are aware of your surroundings and any instructions from marshals/stewards.