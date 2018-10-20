Great South Run 2018: This is how runners can find out their results

Thousands of people will take on the Great South Run in Portsmouth today, with all of them keen to get around the 10-mile course in a decent time.

Once you’ve crossed the finish line, it’s likely that one of your first thoughts will be to check what your time was.

Runners completing the Great South Run will see a clock time as they finish, but this is their gun time – meaning the timer was started when the first person crossed the start line rather than yourself.

For most runners the chip time is more important – which measures the time you take to get from the start line to the finish line.

And while some runners might be wearing a watch so have a rough idea of their time, there are a couple of ways to get your official chip time.

The News will be running a special supplement in its Tuesday edition, which will include the official time of every finisher from both the 10-mile event on Sunday and the other events on Saturday.

You can buy a copy of the paper at local newsagents, with the supplement inside the main newspaper.

If you are looking for your official time earlier, you can search for your name on the Great Run Series website – all you need to enter is your race number or surname.

Click here to search for your results.