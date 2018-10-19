Great South Run 2018: This is how you can get to this year's run in Southsea

Have your say

Tens of thousands of runners are set to take part in this year's Great South Run in less than two weeks time, taking on the tough route around the streets of Portsmouth.

Taking place across the weekend of Saturday 20 October and Sunday 21 October, the popular event is one of the biggest 10 mile runs in Europe and has been held annually since 1990.

Picture: Great South Run

Open to people of all ages and abilities, runners can attempt the full Great South Run distance, or opt to tackle the shorter 5k, with a Junior, Mini and canine run also on offer to take part in.

Read more: Here's everything you need to know about this year’s Great South Run

How to get there

Runners are advised to arrive in the city by 8.00am, with the race starting from South Parade in Portsmouth, setting off along Clarence Esplanade.

Pier Road, Clarence Esplanade and Avenue de Caen will all be closed from 6:00am, with the remainder of the roads in use by the event closing between 9:00 and 9:45.

To see the full list of road closures click here.

Travelling by car

Those travelling by car should be aware traffic in and out of Portsmouth is limited to two main routes – the Western entrance (M275) and the Eastern Road (A2030).

Read more: This is how much money this year’s Great South Run winner will get

Once in the city, large digital boards will be visible offering parking and traffic information.

There is a temporary event car park on Southsea Common at a charge of £10 per vehicle, and cars will be able to exit here from around 12.15pm, initially directed out to the west while roads to the east are still in use by runners.

Read more: Here’s the route map for this year's Great South Run

Travelling by train

Commuters using the train should note there are planned rail works on Sunday 21 October, meaning there will be a reduced service of three trains per hour.

One of these trains has a break in its journey, where travellers will have to use a bus for part of it.

Part of Guildford station and the lines to Woking and Clandon will be closed until late afternoon.

During this time:

- Services between London Waterloo and Portsmouth via Haslemere will only run between Guildford and Portsmouth

- Bus services will run between Woking and Guildford, connecting at Woking with other main line trains

- Stopping services to Guildford via Woking will be replaced by buses between Woking and Guildford

- Services to and from Guildford via Epsom and via Cobham will be replaced by buses between Clandon and Guildford. All trains will use platform 2 at Clandon.

- Trains will run between Guildford, Aldershot and Ascot, but will leave Guildford earlier than normal due to limited platform space at the station

The normal train service will resume from around 4.30pm

Extra trains in the morning for the run include:

0735 Haslemere to Portsmouth Hbr calling at all stations

0835 Haslemere to Portsmouth Hbr calling at all stations

0830 Fareham to Portsmouth Hbr calling at all stations

0930 Fareham to Portsmouth Hbr calling at all stations

Travelling by bus, bike or water

Those who live in the Portsmouth area can check for bus routes on travelinesw.com.

A bike park will also be available within the D-Day Museum car park, with cycle routes available to view on visitportsmouth.co.uk.

Alternatively, competitors may wish to travel to the event via the Gosport Ferry, which is just a short ferry four minute ride from Gosport to Portsmouth Harbour.

A number of public car parks are located within walking distance of the ferry terminal in Gosport, with Haslar Marina opening for parking on the day as well.

Once across the water, Portsmouth Harbour is just a 20 minute walk from the start area and ferries run every 15 minutes on a Sunday.

Hovertravel will also be running additional ferry services this year, bringing runners and spectators over from the Isle of Wight.

The 10 minute crossings will start from 7.45am, with the start line located just a short walk from the Southsea terminal.