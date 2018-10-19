Great South Run 2018: This is the weather forecast for the 10 mile, 5K, mini, junior and canine runs

Runners taking part in this year’s Great South Run in Portsmouth can expect pleasant conditions, according to the latest forecast.

Thousands of people will be descending on the city this weekend to take part in the 10 mile, 5K, junior, mini and canine runs.

It doesn't look like runners will need a coat this year. Picture: Vernon Nash

While October is well and truly in autumn, meaning conditions can be mixed, but the current Met Office forecast is predicting fine weather for both days of the event.

The Great South Run will take place between Saturday, October 20, and Sunday, October 21, with the start and finish line in Southsea.

Here is the Met Office forecast for this weekend:

Saturday, October 21

The 5K, junior, mini and newly added canine runs will all take place on Saturday.

The Met Office is predicting sunny weather in Portsmouth for the day – with highs of 15C and lows of 9C.

The canine run starts at 9am and the is expecting to be sunny with a high of 9C at that time (Between 7am and 10am). There will be 7mph wind speeds at the time.

When the 5k GSR starts at 10.30am it will be sunny with highs of 13C and wind speeds of 5mph.

For the junior and mini runs the sunny weather will continue with highs of 14C and wind speeds of 5mph.

Sunday, October 22

The main event, the Great South Run 10 mile will take place in Portsmouth this Sunday.

According to the current Met Office forecast there will be sunny intervals across the city with highs of 16C and lows of 10C throughout the day.

For when registration opens at 7am on Sunday it will be misty with highs of 9C and wind speed of 5mph.

When the begins to start with the elite women’s race at 10.15am it will be misty with highs of 11C and wind speed of 7mph.

It will remain misty, before becoming the weather changes and becomes sunny at 1pm with highs of 15C and wind speeds of 9mph.

Weather forecast can change and we will be bringing you a more up to date one closer to the Great South Run in case the Met Office predictions change.