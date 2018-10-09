Great South Run 2018: This is when you need to register by to take part in this year’s run

The Great South Run is almost upon us again – and plenty of people will be eager to take part.

Whether you want to compete too get the fastest time or just try to raise some money for charity, the run is open to people of all ability and ages.

The Great South Run returns to Portsmouth this October

Tens of thousands of runners take part in the event each year.

The Great South Run 10 mile run has been held in Portsmouth since 1991 – and is broadcast on Channel 5 every year.

If you are thinking about taking part – here is all you need to know about registering:

When is the Great South Run?

The Great South Run takes place over the weekend of October 20 and October 21 in Portsmouth.

With the 5mile, canine and junior runs all taking place on Saturday, October 20.

While the full 10mile Great South Run takes place on Sunday, October 21.

How much does it cost to enter?

If you want to enter the Great South Run you have to pay a fee of £42 to take part in the run.

How do you enter?

For those wishing to take part in the Great South Run this year, you can register by filling out an entrance form on the event’s website – which can be done by clicking here

When is the deadline to register?

There is no official closing date to enter the run yet, but the Great South Run told The News that it is usually 10 days before the event takes place.

However it can close earlier if entries reach capacity beforehand.

So if you are thinking about taking part you should register on the Great South Run’s website as soon as possible.