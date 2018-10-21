Great South Run 2018: This whole family laced up their running shoes for a Down syndrome charity supporting a friend

A WHOLE family laced up their running shoes this weekend to fundraise for a local charity supporting a close friend.

Lana Hully was the first of her family to take part in a Great South Run event and put in a great effort to finish the children’s race on Saturday.

The seven-year-old, her brother Hayden, mum Christine and dad Ian were all raising money for the Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association as their friend’s daughter suffers with the condition.

Lana said: ‘We all ran today because we know someone who has down syndrome and we wanted to raise money for a charity that has helped them.’

Christine added: ‘I am very proud of the kids for getting involved with it and because our family friends can’t be here this weekend we feel we are representing them as well.’

The family raised more than £300 from race sponsorship forms and taking a charity bucket to Hayden’s football practice at Berewood Panthers Youth FC.

Ian tackled the adult’s 5k race held on Saturday.

The 41-year-old said: ‘It was an absolutely fantastic atmosphere and the weather was absolutely beautiful and perfect running conditions.

‘It is great that we have been able to do something as a family and raise the money so that we can support an organisation so close to us.’