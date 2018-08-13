Great South Run 2018: Timetable for the 10k, 5k, Junior, Mini and Canine runs in Portsmouth 

The Great South Run is returning to Portsmouth this autumn.

It is one of the biggest 10k runs in Europe, and has been running every year since 1990.

Great South Run is returning to Portsmouth

The Great South Run was first held in Southampton but moved to Portsmouth in 1991 where it has stayed ever since.

It will take place in the city across the weekend of Saturday, October 20 and Sunday, October 21.

Read More: Lucy’s army of friends will take on Portsmouth’s Great South Run to help her walk again

As well as the 10k run there will also be a 5k run, Junior and Mini runs and a canine run - so everyone can take part.

Here are the timetables for all of the runs across the Great South Run weekend in Portsmouth:

Great South Run 10k

The main event – the 10k run – will take place on Sunday, October 21 in Portsmouth.

7am – Car parking on Southsea Common and information point opens

7.30am – Baggage rooms opens

9am – Start assembly area opens

10.15am – Elite women’s race starts

10.20am – Fast-paced runners and ORANGE wave warm-up

10.35am – Elite men's race and ORANGE wave starts

10.38am – WHITE wave warm-up

10.48am – Start of WHITE wave

10.55am – GREEN wave warm-up

11.05am – Start of GREEN wave

Read More: Super-slimmer Becky from Gosport signs up to the Great South Run to mark weight loss

Great South Run 5k

The 5k version of the Great South Run takes place on Saturday, October 20

8.30am – Car parking on Southsea Common, information desk and baggage drop open

9.30am – 5k start assembly point opens

10.15am – Warm up for the 5k

10.30am – Great South 5k starts

Junior and Mini Great South Run

The junior and mini Great South Run will take place on Saturday, October 20

8.30am – Car parking on Southsea Common, information desk and baggage drop open

11.50am – Mini Great South Run (Wave 1 - PINK) warm-up

12pm – Mini Great South Run (Wave 1 - PINK) start

12.20pm – Mini Great South Run (Wave 2 - GREEN) warm-up

12.30pm – Mini Great South Run (Wave 2 - GREEN) start

12.50pm – Junior Great South Run Girls warm-up

12.58pm – Junior Great South Run for self-propelled wheelchairs start (boys & girls)

1pm – Junior Great South Run Girls start

1.35pm – Junior Great South Run Boys warm-up

1.45pm – Junior Great South Run Boys start

Great South Canine Run

The Great South Canine Run will take place on Saturday, October 20

9am – Canine run starts