Great South Run 2018: Timetable for the 10k, 5k, Junior, Mini and Canine runs in Portsmouth
The Great South Run is returning to Portsmouth this autumn.
It is one of the biggest 10k runs in Europe, and has been running every year since 1990.
The Great South Run was first held in Southampton but moved to Portsmouth in 1991 where it has stayed ever since.
It will take place in the city across the weekend of Saturday, October 20 and Sunday, October 21.
As well as the 10k run there will also be a 5k run, Junior and Mini runs and a canine run - so everyone can take part.
Here are the timetables for all of the runs across the Great South Run weekend in Portsmouth:
Great South Run 10k
The main event – the 10k run – will take place on Sunday, October 21 in Portsmouth.
7am – Car parking on Southsea Common and information point opens
7.30am – Baggage rooms opens
9am – Start assembly area opens
10.15am – Elite women’s race starts
10.20am – Fast-paced runners and ORANGE wave warm-up
10.35am – Elite men's race and ORANGE wave starts
10.38am – WHITE wave warm-up
10.48am – Start of WHITE wave
10.55am – GREEN wave warm-up
11.05am – Start of GREEN wave
Great South Run 5k
The 5k version of the Great South Run takes place on Saturday, October 20
8.30am – Car parking on Southsea Common, information desk and baggage drop open
9.30am – 5k start assembly point opens
10.15am – Warm up for the 5k
10.30am – Great South 5k starts
Junior and Mini Great South Run
The junior and mini Great South Run will take place on Saturday, October 20
8.30am – Car parking on Southsea Common, information desk and baggage drop open
11.50am – Mini Great South Run (Wave 1 - PINK) warm-up
12pm – Mini Great South Run (Wave 1 - PINK) start
12.20pm – Mini Great South Run (Wave 2 - GREEN) warm-up
12.30pm – Mini Great South Run (Wave 2 - GREEN) start
12.50pm – Junior Great South Run Girls warm-up
12.58pm – Junior Great South Run for self-propelled wheelchairs start (boys & girls)
1pm – Junior Great South Run Girls start
1.35pm – Junior Great South Run Boys warm-up
1.45pm – Junior Great South Run Boys start
Great South Canine Run
The Great South Canine Run will take place on Saturday, October 20
9am – Canine run starts