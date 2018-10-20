Great South Run champion Gemma Steel believes race is up for grabs

Have your say

Reigning Simplyhealth Great South Run champion Gemma Steel admitted: It’s anyone’s race.

Steel believes the the 2018 women’s title is up for grabs as she returns to the streets of Portsmouth and Southsea for the world’s biggest 10-mile race.

The 32-year-old has endured health problems since her victory 12 months ago, and has been diagnosed with liver condition Gilbert’s Syndrome.

But the effervescent former European Cross-Country Championship medallist put those issues behind her as she helped England to a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Half-Marathon Championships earlier this month.

Now Steel will go up against the likes of Jo Pavey, Steph Twell and Eilish McColgan in a bid to retain her crown.

And the recent Great Scottish 10K winner feels the field is wide open this year.

Steel said: ‘There’s people like Jo Pavey and Steph Twell who are respected and have knowledge of the course.

‘It’s Eilish’s debut at 10 miles, Jo has proved she can pull out a good performance on the day and you can’t write her off.

‘Steph is in good form and a great competitor.

‘So it’s anyone’s race - and that’s exciting.’