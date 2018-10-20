Great South Run champion Gemma Steel believes race is up for grabs

Gemma Steel, back left, is joined by Eilish McColgan, Andy Vernon and Chris Thompson ahead of the Simplyhealth Great South Run. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Reigning Simplyhealth Great South Run champion Gemma Steel admitted: It’s anyone’s race.

Steel believes the the 2018 women’s title is up for grabs as she returns to the streets of Portsmouth and Southsea for the world’s biggest 10-mile race.

The 32-year-old has endured health problems since her victory 12 months ago, and has been diagnosed with liver condition Gilbert’s Syndrome.

But the effervescent former European Cross-Country Championship medallist put those issues behind her as she helped England to a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Half-Marathon Championships earlier this month.

Now Steel will go up against the likes of Jo Pavey, Steph Twell and Eilish McColgan in a bid to retain her crown.

And the recent Great Scottish 10K winner feels the field is wide open this year.

Steel said: ‘There’s people like Jo Pavey and Steph Twell who are respected and have knowledge of the course.

‘It’s Eilish’s debut at 10 miles, Jo has proved she can pull out a good performance on the day and you can’t write her off.

‘Steph is in good form and a great competitor.

‘So it’s anyone’s race - and that’s exciting.’