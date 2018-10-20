Great South Run: Saturday’s results

Check out the top results from today’s Great South Run races.
With the main event taking place tomorrow (10.15am), Saturday was a chance for junior runners, 5kers and even those of a four-legged variety to take to the streets of Portsmouth and Southsea.
Here’s the top three from each of those races…
Men’s 5k
1 Henry McLuckie (15mins 55secs),
2 Jed Skilton (16.12)
3 Jonny White (16.20)
Women’s 5k
1 Lauren Hall (17.24)
2 Sonja Vernikov (17.59)
3 Rhiannon Dunlop (18.06)
Junior Girls (12-15 years)
1 Kiya Dee (7:36)
2 Holly Wilkinson (7.44)
3 Katie Youp (7.46)
Junior Girls (9-11)
1 Eve Bailey (8.15)
2 Sophie Lane (8.37)
3 Hattie Bond (8.39)
Junior Boys (12-15)
1 Ben Brown (7.09)
2 Samuel Roberts (7.33)
3 Patrick Atkinson (7.36)
Junior Boys (9-11)
1 Jon Pepin (7.41)
2 Harry Miles (7.42)
3 Owen Clarke (7.55)
Canine Run
1 David & Lunar (9.02)
2 Steve & Beau (9.27)
3 Nick & Jake (9.29)