Great South Run: Saturday’s results

Check out the top results from today’s Great South Run races.

With the main event taking place tomorrow (10.15am), Saturday was a chance for junior runners, 5kers and even those of a four-legged variety to take to the streets of Portsmouth and Southsea.

Here’s the top three from each of those races…

Men’s 5k

1 Henry McLuckie (15mins 55secs),

2 Jed Skilton (16.12)

3 Jonny White (16.20)

Women’s 5k

1 Lauren Hall (17.24)

2 Sonja Vernikov (17.59)

3 Rhiannon Dunlop (18.06)

Junior Girls (12-15 years)

1 Kiya Dee (7:36)

2 Holly Wilkinson (7.44)

3 Katie Youp (7.46)

Junior Girls (9-11)

1 Eve Bailey (8.15)

2 Sophie Lane (8.37)

3 Hattie Bond (8.39)

Junior Boys (12-15)

1 Ben Brown (7.09)

2 Samuel Roberts (7.33)

3 Patrick Atkinson (7.36)

Junior Boys (9-11)

1 Jon Pepin (7.41)

2 Harry Miles (7.42)

3 Owen Clarke (7.55)

Canine Run

1 David & Lunar (9.02)

2 Steve & Beau (9.27)

3 Nick & Jake (9.29)