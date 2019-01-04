Great year capped off in style at Eastney junior parkrun 

It has been a fantastic 12 months for Eastney junior parkrun.

They have had another brilliant year, building on the success of the event since it first started on January 25, 2015.

Their final junior parkrun of 2018 was the 194th event at Bransbury Park.

They had 30 juniors completed the 2k and all the volunteers ensured everyone was well supported and cheered.

Aleksander Boruc completed his 100th junior parkrun on Sunday.

The core Eastney volunteer team have also welcomed their newest run director Eric De Greef in 2018.

Event director Daniel Del Piccolo said: ‘It was our final run of 2018 on Sunday and a special event for one of our Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) volunteers, Harvey Gosling, who has now completed his bronze level volunteering stint with us.

‘Harvey, along with two other DofE volunteers, has been coming along each Sunday morning and helping with a number of different roles, including finishing on Sunday by being run director for the day.

‘The parkrun is able to happen because of the fantastic help that our volunteers offer, and the fact it is able to work with programmes like DofE is just brilliant. It is certainly evident that parkrun transcends just running.

‘It can build skills outside of the physical benefits, not just for children but for our adult volunteers too. It provides a real sense of community spirit and many good friendships have formed from our Sunday runs. It's great to see many of the kids all getting to know each other and kicking around balls or riding scooters before the run starts.

‘We've also seen a number of running personal bests recorded each week and many running milestones reached for the runners.

‘It is so rewarding when you see the children eventually running in Saturday parkrun 5k events with family, or joining local running clubs and races, and taking their running to new heights.

‘There’s no better way to start off your running, and even if you are a parent or guardian and want to run with your children, that is okay too, although you won't get an official parkrun time.

‘It is known that many parents have come back to, or started their running at junior parkrun which I think is just fantastic.’

Judah Hurr finished in first position on Saturday, completing the 2k course in a new personal best time of 8min 06sec.

Olyä Roostaei (junior women 10 age category) was the first female and she was third overall, also setting her fastest time at Eastney (9.03).

Junior parkrun always remains a free, safe, inclusive and most of all fun way to run for children aged four to 14.

The Eastney event takes place on Sundays at Bransbury Park, starting at 10am.

See the website Eastney junior parkrun for more details about how to register juniors and take part.

The first event of the new year will take place on Sunday (January 6).