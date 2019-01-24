Harriet sets quick pace as great start to year continues for Waterlooville junior parkrun

Have your say

It was the 166th Waterlooville junior parkrun on Saturday with 73 finishers.

Harriet Burr led the way as she completed the 2k in a time of 7min 54sec.

The volunteers at Waterlooville junior parkrun. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (200119-10)

It was Harriet’s 153rd junior parkrun and she has also done 182 parkruns.

Her tally of junior parkruns includes 137 at Waterlooville.

Samuel Parker was second to finish as he ran a time of 8.13.

Third was Eddie Burr in 8.30.

Isobella Palmer Ward was the second female finisher and she was fifth overall in 8.48.

Hanna Birdseye was third female as she ran a new personal best of 9.19.

The event takes place at Jubilee Park and it is on Sunday mornings at 9am.

The start to 2019 has been fantastic for the popular junior parkrun with 77 finishers on January 6 and 65 on January 13.

All the volunteers made sure it was a good morning for everyone taking part.

The junior parkruns are 2k in distance and for youngsters age four to 14-years-old.