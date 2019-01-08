Havant parkrun celebrations … Queen Elizabeth parkrun sets smashing turnout high

Have your say

Helen O’Brien celebrated her century of parkruns on Saturday.

She was among the 282 people who ran, jogged and walked the fun course at Havant parkrun.

The volunteers at the event welcomed 29 first timers, while 17 people recorded new personal bests.

Juniors Ellie Cassford and Finley Carroll joined the 10 club.

Chichester’s Mike Houston recorded an impressive new personal best time of 17min 21sec as he finished in first position.

It was his 136th parkrun in total.

Marjorie Huet-Martin was the first female finisher as she completed the course in 21.43.

That followed on from New Year’s Day when Havant parkrun had 306 finishers for their event which started at 9am.

Many people then went on to do a second parkrun at one of the other events starting later on.

A lot went on to Queen Elizabeth parkrun where there was a sensational record turnout of 408 on New Year’s Day.

It smashed the previous highest number of 266 finishers.

Jacob O’Hara led the way for the January 1 event with a time of 17.29.

Gemma Russhard was the first lady as she completed the course in a time of 20.48.

The record was a superb way to celebrate the 300th event at Queen Elizabeth Country Park.

On Saturday 118 people finished event number 301 with Natalie Bosch the first female and she had a double reason to celebrate, setting a new personal best of 26.50.

With the dry recent weather in late December and January the course is proving in good condition for running fast.

The first three finishers all got new personal bests.

Roland Hill took first position with a time of 19.51, Jonny Langley was second with 20.34 and Neil Brown finished third in 20.37.

Peter Bird was in flying form at Chichester parkrun on Saturday as he finished first with a personal best of 17.54.

Grace Bird also soared as she was first lady with a new personal best of 22.09.

Ted Hancock did his 50th parkrun.

In total 224 people completed the 5k at Oaklands Park.