It was a great morning with a new member of the 250 club at Havant parkrun on Saturday.

Victory club runners and parkrun regulars turned out in force.

Mary Short and Pete Harding at Havant parkrun. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

It is a great achievement to reach 250 with a lot of dedication required and a lot of exercise along the way.

With the Havant event having been around for nearly seven years now after starting in June 2012 a lot of the regulars have achieved a big total, with 18 of those taking part on Saturday having recorded 250 or more parkruns.

Mary Short joined the 250 club on Saturday and 181 of those have been at Havant parkrun.

Another regular John Cole, of Portsmouth Joggers, led the way on Saturday in terms of most parkruns completed as he finished his 332nd.

His wife Karen Cole and daughter Leni Cole have done 286 and 284 parkruns respectively.

Jason Horton ran his 323rd parkrun and he has done 310 of the 355 events to take place at the excellent Havant location.

Bridget Main completed her 309th with 206 of those done at Havant.

In total 284 people completed the parkrun on Saturday at Staunton Country Park.

Paul Mitchinson finished first with a time of 18.01 and Tom Hoskinson was second as he ran a time of 18.50.

Denmead’s Kirsty Aked was the leading lady with her time of 20.46.

Marjorie Huet-Martin was second as she completed the 5k in 21.39.

Amy Meredith finished her 50th parkrun.

Andy Turner led the way at Queen Elizabeth parkrun for the 308th event there.

Belinda Lewis-Jones finished first lady.

It was quite a muddy course with the rain making it pretty slippery.

The puddles were big along the trail sections at Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun as well.

James Baker was first to finish as he set a quick pace around the lake (16.23) with Craig Berryman getting a personal best of 16.49 as he ran strongly to take second place.

Havant’s Corin Bearpark had a good run as she finished first lady, completing the course in 20.10.

Sophie Allen, who runs for Denmead Striders, did her 100th parkrun.

In total 305 people took part.

Conditions were tough with a strong sea breeze for the Southsea parkrun.

Joel Bontemps and Emma Montiel led the way as 507 people completed the course.

Adam Barlow set a new personal best of 16.24 as he led the way at Whiteley parkrun pushing his son Rex who enjoyed a third course personal best and first finish in a row in the buggy – all at different parkrun events.

Isabel Molyneux-O’Callaghan was the first female finisher with a new best time for her of 20.48.

In total 294 people did the 101st event at Whiteley.

It was the 197th Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun and 442 people took part.

Fareham parkrun volunteers ensured it was a great morning at Cams Hall Estate with 304 people finishing the 157th event there.