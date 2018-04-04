In pictures: Fun, mud and Smart moves at Queen Elizabeth parkrun

Have your say

A very muddy course added to the fun on a morning of celebrations at Queen Elizabeth parkrun

Marie Appleton is taking over as event director at the parkrun.

She has been part of the core volunteer team since 2013 and will follow James Leighton, who has done a great job as event director at QE.

He said: ‘Marie has been a key member of the core team at QE since 2013.

‘She has volunteered more than 100 times and has run directed on more than 40 occasions. She has a huge amount of experience and I am sure that she will be an excellent event director.

‘I would like to congratulate Marie on her new role and wish her well in the future. I am sure the event is in safe hands.’

Chris Smart finished in eighth place on Saturday and in doing so recorded the 20,000th finish at QE.

He’s one of the regulars at QE parkrun and he always runs with his dog Sugi.

It was very muddy after the recent wet weather and 87 people ran, jogged and walked the course.

QE welcomed 23 first timers and eight recorded new personal bests.

The event was made possible by 11 volunteers.

Matt Edmonds finished in first place on Saturday with a good time of 19min 31sec.

Georgina Miller finished first lady with her time of 26.24.

It was a memorable day for many of those taking part.

Baffins Fitclub celebrated Matt Standen’s 100th parkrun in style and they all enjoyed the challenge of taking on the hills and the mud.

Amy Hedley, Lee Collier-Williams, Matthew Hedley, Alice Bird and Paul Norris all got personal best times.

The parkrun takes place in Queen Elizabeth Country Park, Gravel Hill, Horndean.

They always welcome newcomers to parkrun and also new volunteers to help ensure the event can take place each week.